TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested following a massive drug bust in Tulsa County.

Around 10:30 a.m. on March 3, detectives with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a home in the 2700 S. 116th Pl. to follow up on a stolen truck.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the stolen truck at the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities say officers recovered 23 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, 3.2 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.8 pounds of powder fentanyl, two guns, and $30,000 in cash.

Steven Lazarin. Credit: Tulsa Police Department

Officials arrested Steven Lazarin on the following complaints:

Aggravated trafficking of meth

Aggravated trafficking of cocaine

Aggravated trafficking of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony after a conviction

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of drug proceeds

Tax stamp after a former conviction.