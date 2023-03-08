TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested following a massive drug bust in Tulsa County.
Around 10:30 a.m. on March 3, detectives with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a home in the 2700 S. 116th Pl. to follow up on a stolen truck.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found the stolen truck at the home.
After obtaining a search warrant, authorities say officers recovered 23 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, 3.2 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.8 pounds of powder fentanyl, two guns, and $30,000 in cash.
Officials arrested Steven Lazarin on the following complaints:
- Aggravated trafficking of meth
- Aggravated trafficking of cocaine
- Aggravated trafficking of fentanyl
- Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony after a conviction
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Possession of drug proceeds
- Tax stamp after a former conviction.