Police: Midwest City shooting victim identified as 17-year-old

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a person who was shot and killed in Midwest City on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the Midwest Territory Apartments after residents heard gunshots in the area.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a teenager lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the victim has been identified as a 17-year-old Star Spencer High School student. His name is not being released at this time.

Witnesses told detectives that a light-skinned black male was possibly involved and left the complex in a four-door vehicle.

“Investigators are diligently working the case and following up leads, however, if anyone has information concerning this crime we would encourage them to contact our agency at 739-1388,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

