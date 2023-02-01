WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers with the Wilson Police Department pulled over a vehicle along Hwy 76, just north of Faith Hill, for a traffic violation.

After a brief investigation, authorities say the driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

As police searched the vehicle, they allegedly discovered a mobile methamphetamine lab.

The driver was ultimately arrested on complaints of endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and several traffic charges.