MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Moore are warning businesses to take a closer look at cash they receive from customers.

Authorities with the Moore Police Department say a business received a $100 bill from a customer and then tried to buy breakfast for the office.

However, that $100 bill was a fake.

Instead, it says “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back.

Now, police are encouraging business owners to pay attention to the details of the bills.