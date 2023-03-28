OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a mother of two is behind bars for child neglect after she admitted to smoking narcotics while her children were in the home.

Officers were called to a house near May and Reno after 6 p.m. Monday on a check welfare call.

Upon arrival, they found 35-year-old Ashley Webber on the floor in the third floor bathroom.

Ashley Webber. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The bathroom door had a portion missing from the bottom, allowing them to see Webber lying unresponsive on the floor.

Officials say as they attempted to open the locked door and make contact with Webber, she began to make a groaning noise but still was not able to respond or open the door.

Once first responders were able to pry open the door, OKCPD says they found Webber with a lighter in her right hand and aluminum foil in her left which had burn marks on the bottom.

Medics on scene told officers Webber had voluntarily told the she was smoking 30mg Percocet.

“Based on my observations at the scene, I believe Ashley willfully and knowingly failed to provide appropriate supervision and/or caretakers to her two children,” said the reporting officer.

Webber was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail without incident after being medically cleared.

She was booked on two counts of Child Neglect and a warrant out of Cherokee County for Neglect of Family.

Her bond is set at $100,000.