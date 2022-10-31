OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say multiple people were taken into custody connected to an illegal gambling operation.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, detectives with Oklahoma City’s Vice Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at a building in the 1200 block of N.W. 23rd St.

When officers went inside the building, they reportedly found an illegal gambling operation.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found numerous gambling machines and tables, along with multiple pounds of marijuana that had been vacuum sealed.

As a result of the search warrant, officers made multiple arrests.

Police arrested 34-year-old Hong Zheng, 54-year-old Qi Zheng, 36-year-old Sha Xie, 34-year-old Lei Wang, 32-year-old Meilan Chen, 42-year-old Shengkun Weng, 60-year-old Ji Lin Ni, and 55-year-old Meiyu Chen on complaints of distribution of a controlled substance, commercial gambling, and proceeds derived from violating a state statute.