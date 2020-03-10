Police: Murder suspect led officers on chase, last seen in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man accused in two separate murder cases has been spotted in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of 19-year-old Dave Tariq Walker.

Walker is wanted in connection with the murders of Marquez Pettit and James Smith.

In September, authorities were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Marquez Pettit dead from a gunshot wound.

Evidence led detectives to connect Walker to Pettit’s murder.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the area of Greenvale Rd. and Melrose Ln. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a truck parked in the grass near the entrance to the London Square Apartments.

Authorities say the truck appeared to be running and was resting against a chain-link fence. As officers got closer to the vehicle, they spotted a man’s body.

Investigators say 47-year-old James Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials were also able to connect Walker to Smith’s murder.

Dave Walker

On Monday night, officers spotted Walker in northwest Oklahoma City.

After a lengthy pursuit, investigators say he was able to evade capture and run into an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and Rockwell.

“Walker knows he’s wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous,” a post by the police department read.

Officials say in addition to the CrimeStoppers reward money, an additional $5,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to his arrest.

If you know where Walker is, call 911.