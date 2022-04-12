TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Tulsa on Monday evening.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the 7900 block of S. Sheridan after witnesses reported seeing a naked man shooting a rifle.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that several vehicles had been hit by bullets and shell casings were found throughout the parking lot.

Investigators say they spotted the alleged suspect speaking with a woman.

However, another woman who was known to the suspect walked up to the man. At that point, police say the suspect shot her at point-blank range in the chest.

That’s when officers shot the suspect.

Paramedics rushed the suspect and the woman who was shot to a nearby hospital, but they both succumbed to their injuries.

So far, the identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Now, investigators are working to speak with witnesses.

If you have any information on the case call (918) 596-9222.