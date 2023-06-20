ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Nearly 100 pounds of illegal marijuana was confiscated in Ardmore.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department say they found 95 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside black trash bags during a traffic stop.

Investigators say the marijuana was headed to the black market.

Officials say the department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit started only a month ago but has already been responsible for several drug seizures.

In fact, the unit has seized nearly $1 million from suspected drug proceeds.

The department says those funds will be used for new equipment, training, and vehicles.