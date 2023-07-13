OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects involved in a shootout on the city’s southwest side in late June.

Multiple shots were fired by multiple people at the gas station near SW 44th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. While one person was arrested at the time, police still need to identify the others that are on the loose.

“We are still looking to identify several persons from this video,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The surveillance video can be seen on the police department’s Facebook page. Police released it to the public Thursday with the hopes that someone can help out.

“This is such a dangerous situation,” said Msgt. Jeniffer Wardlow in the Facebook video. “It was 5, 6 o’clock in the evening, a busy intersection, busy convenience store.”

Officers said it started when a group of people walked through the gas station parking lot and into the store. A vehicle was waiting in the parking lot at the time.

When that same group comes out of the store, the bullets started flying.

“At some point the persons on foot that had arrived exit the store, begin shooting at the vehicle as its driving away,” Quirk said.

When officers responded, they identified one of the suspects that ran away.

They arrested 18-year-old Charles Prather shortly after in a nearby neighborhood.

Police said Prather had a stolen gun on him during the arrest.

“Our suspect who was arrested is not talking,” Wardlow said in the Facebook video.

They’re now just hoping someone can identify those who were with him.

“There’s three others that were there with that first shooter, there was a second shooter in the video that you can see,” Quirk said.

Nobody was hit and no injuries were reported when the incident happened.

If you have any information, be sure and call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.