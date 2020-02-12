Police: No wrongdoing found after Edmond bus driver gives student inappropriate note

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – No wrongdoing was found after an Edmond bus driver gave a student an inappropriate note last month, police say.

Earlier this month, a mother told KFOR her son came home on Jan. 31 with an inappropriate note, written by his school bus driver.

She read aloud some of the note:

“I’m writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there’s really no time to talk, just a quick hug. For some time, I’ve been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I. Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?”

It goes on to say, "I really want to be friends with you and every once in a while, hang out together to play, talk, etc. Yes! I am a grown-up, but I like friendship with kids like you. Tell me what you think, no pressure though."

The student’s mom immediately called the school. Two days later, the driver was taken off the route.

The district confirmed that the driver is no longer employed, and said that while he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

The mother also called Edmond police and a report was filed.

According to the Edmond Sun, police say they found no wrongdoing.

“Our case is closed. I just talked to the detective and she went through his phone and a lot of things and did not find any wrongdoing,” Emily Ward, Edmond Police spokeswoman said.

