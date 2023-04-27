OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after an officer was attacked while responding to a call.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near N.W. 16th and Ann Arbor.

When an officer arrived at the scene, investigators say a suspect attacked that responding officer, punching the officer multiple times.

Authorities tell KFOR the officer has significant but non-life threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, he took off from the scene.

Right now, officers are still searching for him.