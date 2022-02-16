OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer is still on administrative leave following the first officer-involved shooting of 2022.

Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, Officer Megan Gaither, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, was patrolling in the area of N.W. 122nd and Rockwell when she spotted a car speeding in the opposite direction.

Gaither turned around to try and perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the car had already crashed in a field near NW 122nd and County Line Road.

Officials say as Gaither was getting out of her patrol car, she ‘perceived a threat’ and fired one shot.

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody but were ultimately released.

Officer Gaither has been placed on routine administrative leave.