OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a child.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of S.E. 50th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Carina Romero in front of the home.

Investigators say she had blood on her and was holding a 2-year-old child. Romero told officers that someone had killed a child inside the home.

At the point, Romero took the 2-year-old into the home, closed the door, and refused to allow officers to come inside the house.

Due to the circumstances, officers forced entry into the home and got the 2-year-old out safely.

Sadly, police found a deceased child in the home.

Romero was taken into custody on a complaint of murder of a child.

Officers say the investigation is in its early stages, so they are still trying to determine exactly what led up to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.