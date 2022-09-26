OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Looking for love online ends with an attempted robbery, and the victim stabbed multiple times.

It’s a type of crime police are seeing all too often.

Police say it started at an apartment complex near N.W. 63rd and Meridian where a man was planning on seeing someone he’d met online.

“A male meets somebody on an app, tries to go meet with them, meet them for the first time, only to find out that he’s being robbed. He’s being set up,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police say as the victim pulled into the complex, he was confronted by a man armed with a knife who demanded he give him his vehicle.

“The victim refuses to give him the vehicle,” Knight said. “Our victim ends up stabbed multiple times, the suspect flees.”

The victim drove himself to a nearby convenience store where he called police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are very familiar with this type of setup, which start with online dating apps and end in danger.

“If you’re going to meet with someone for the first time, make it a public place,” Knight said. “Whether it’s a coffee shop or a restaurant – you name it – but just simply meeting someone at a hotel or an apartment; all too often we see that end up with a bad outcome.”

So far, police have not been able to make an arrest.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.