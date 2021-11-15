Police: Oklahoma homeowner fights off armed robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a metro homeowner reportedly fought off an armed robber.

On Saturday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.E. 6th and Lottie.

The homeowner told investigators that he heard someone breaking into his home. When he went to investigate, he said he got into a fight with the suspect.

Officials say that homeowner was able to grab the suspect’s gun and fire a shot at him before the suspect ran off.

So far, no other details have been released.

