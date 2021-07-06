Police: Oklahoma man allegedly fires gun at people shooting off fireworks

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A night of family, friends, and fireworks in Moore ended with people running for their lives and a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Residents of the Kings Manor neighborhood said an elderly man started firing his gun at them because he didn’t like them shooting fireworks.

Someone shot back at the man, hitting him in the leg. All this made for a July 4th holiday the neighborhood will never forget.

Moore police report they were alerted to shots fired and a neighborhood dispute in the 600 block of Kings Manor around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Residents said an elderly man who lived on the block expressed not liking that his two neighboring houses were shooting fireworks. He then started shooting his gun at the group of about 25 people.

“It’s just crazy that he’d do that,” said one of the neighbors who was shooting the fireworks, choosing to remain anonymous. “It’s crazy that he’d take shots at people, including that we have kids out here.”

About 10 children ran to safety along with the adults, into homes and down the street.

Witnesses said the man had a large gun, possibly an AR-15.

In the madness, someone returned fire at the elderly man and hit him in the leg.

“I’m just floored,” said neighbor, Tyler Bridges. “I’m surprised. Just shocked. Completely shocked. This is a pretty quiet, nice neighborhood and we never thought anything like this would happen.”

Someone fleeing the gunfire jumped over Bridges’ fence and through his yard to safety.

“He asked for permission to come over the fence,” Bridges explained. “We didn’t know what was going on. He was really out of breath and he’s like, ‘Someone’s shooting at me with an AR,’ and I’m like, ‘huh?’ I was just worried about my kids. This could have come over in my backyard really easily.”

No one else was hurt that night, but neighbors say it could have been much worse.

“That was stupid to do,” said the neighbor who was shooting fireworks. “Families were out there. Kids were out there. There was no reason to do that. Somebody could have died.”

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the elderly man. He was taken to the hospital and released the same night.

Investigators won’t discuss if any charges are being filed, saying this is an ongoing investigation.