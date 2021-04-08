Police: Oklahoma man arrested after confessing to sexually abusing child

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say they have arrested a 41-year-old man on complaints of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the Enid Police Department arrested 41-year-old Justin Ray Smith on complaints of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 and manufacturing child pornography.

Earlier in the day, detectives were contacted by the mother of a 6-year-old child who allegedly discovered sexually explicit images and videos of the victim and Smith.

During an interview with police, investigators say Smith confessed to making the video.

Smith told detectives that “he had blacked out and it was an unconscious, drug-and-alcohol-induced mistake. “

He was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility and is being held without bail.