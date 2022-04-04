OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died after being intentionally run over outside of a convenience store.

Around 4 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave. following a fight between two people.

Before officers arrived on the scene, investigators learned that 38-year-old Emmanuel Calvin White was intentionally run over by the suspect, who left the scene.

White was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.