Police: Oklahoma man dies after fight with mother

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man died following a fight with his mother.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing near N.W. 36th and Villa Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned that 22-year-old Cameron Smiley had been rushed to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

However, Smiley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators learned that Smiley was involved in a physical altercation with his mother.

While trying to fight with his mother, Smiley was inadvertently cut with a knife, which led to his death.

Currently, officials say no arrests have been made.

Officials say the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.