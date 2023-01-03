TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been taken into custody for the shooting death of his brother.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home in the 4600 block of N. Boulder following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 40-year-old Byron Speed.

Investigators say Speed had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say a family argument led 39-year-old Clifton Speed to grab a gun and shoot his brother.

Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, but he suffered multiple injuries to his head and face.

Clifton Speed was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Once he is released from the hospital, police say he will be arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.