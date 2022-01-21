Police: Oklahoma man shot, killed after confronting car burglars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing surveillance footage following a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Jan. 4, officers were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 64th and Villa.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A resident there became in a confrontation in front of the residence with a suspect,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “The suspect ended up shooting and killing him.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Now, investigators are releasing surveillance footage they hope could help in the case.

“There were a group of individuals that were burglarizing vehicles sporadically throughout this immediate area and our victim in the homicide actually confronted some person or persons in the area,” said Sgt. Dillon Quick, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Surveillance video captured one person wearing a ski mask trying to break into cars, while another person jumped a fence and ran through a backyard.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.