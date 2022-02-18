ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are investigating a robbery that led to a convenience store clerk being shot and killed.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers with the Enid Police Department received a 911 call about a possible shooting at the Maine Street Mini Mart.

Witnesses reported that they were getting gas when they saw three men enter the store.

A short time later, the caller said they heard gunshots and left the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the store clerk suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the store also appeared to have been robbed.

Sadly, authorities say the store clerk died from their injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Detectives are actively investigating the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.