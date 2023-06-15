LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Luther say one adult was arrested and several juveniles were detained after a traffic stop.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer with the Luther Police Department pulled over a vehicle for two traffic violations near E. Hwy 66 and Ash St.

Firearms and several spent ballistic casings were also recovered during the stop.

During the course of the stop, investigators say several juveniles were detained and one adult was arrested.

At this point, officials say they believe all of the suspects were involved in two shootings in the Wellston area in Lincoln County.