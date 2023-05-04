MEEKER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly ran off after leading a Meeker Police Officer on a brief pursuit Wednesday morning.

“For it to be out here right in front of the door, yeah it’s a little scary,” said Sabrina Barrow, who lives nearby.

According to Meeker Assistant Police Chief Scott Wilson, an officer tried to pull over 24-year-old Juventino Ambrosio around 3 a.m. for a minor traffic violation.

This photo of him is from a previous arrest.

Juventino Ambrosio, Image courtesy Meeker Police Department

“The driver pulled over and as soon as our officer stepped out of his car, the driver fled,” said Wilson.

He said the pursuit on Red Hill Road, with Ambrosio allegedly throwing beer cans out of the car, only lasted for about a quarter mile, before he lost control.

“He was all over the road,” said Wilson. “He left the roadway and gouged the pavement.”

Wilson told KFOR that Ambrosio then bailed out of the car and ran into the woods.

“The car was still in gear and rolled back and hit our patrol car and did some damage,” said Wilson.

He said the damage to the patrol car is estimated to cost about $750. Ambrosio’s car also damaged a mailbox.

Ambrosio got away. However, inside the car authorities say they found a pound of marijuana and a bullet proof vest.

“We felt that the person might be armed and dangerous. You don’t just carry a bullet proof vest for fun,” said Wilson.

He said around noon, the department received a tip that Ambrosio got into a car near a Meeker apartment complex. Authorities believe he was headed towards Shawnee.

Wilson said if anyone comes across Ambrosio, they should not approach him.

“Call 911, the local police department. Let them deal with him,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that Ambrosio will likely face a handful of charges including attempting to elude and leaving the scene of an accident.