Police: One arrested, 2 identified in Norman home invasions

NOMRAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman say one person has been arrested and two others have been identified following a string of home invasions.

On Thursday, officials with the Norman Police Department announced that one person was arrested and two others have been identified thanks to tips from citizens and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators say they were investigating multiple home invasions, including the assault of an 81-year-old man.

The victim said he was ambushed at around 7 a.m. Monday when his front door was left unlocked.

“All of sudden there were three people coming in my door,” the victim said.

The elderly man says he was pistol-whipped and began bleeding from his ear and scalp.

“Every time he went into a different room, he pointed the gun at me,” the victim said.

The three suspects made off with electronics, jewelry and credit cards.

Police say the 81-year-old man was the suspects’ third stop of the morning.

LATEST STORIES: