OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police have arrested one man in connection to another man’s fatal drug overdose on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, just after 2:37 p.m. police responded to a call of an unresponsive person inside an apartment in the 700 block of NW 122nd St.

When police arrived, 25-year-old James Bobo was found deceased from what appeared to be a drug overdose, possibly involving fentanyl.

Police officials confirm after an investigation, authorities learned the victim was supplied the fentanyl he ingested by 24-year-old Samuel Kinnamon.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center, Samuel Kinnamon

Oklahoma City Police issued a warrant and arrested Kinnamon on a complaint of murder in the first degree.