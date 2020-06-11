Live Now
Police: One dead after hit-and-run in S.W. Oklahoma City

S.W. 37th and Blackwelder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a hit-and-run claimed the life of one woman.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a check the welfare call of a possible fatality accident near S.W. 37th and Blackwelder.

Officials say a couple of passersby called police after they saw a woman lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they found a white female with a head injury.

Authorities determined the incident is a hit-and-run, and currently, there is no description on a suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

