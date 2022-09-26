OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after an apparent shooting turned deadly on the city’s southwest side Monday evening.

According to OKCPD authorities, the incident occurred near SE 43rd and High just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders to the scene found one adult with ‘injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.’

That person died on scene, officials say.

OKCPD says one person is in custody at this time.

No other information is available at this time.