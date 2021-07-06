Police: Oklahoma City dispensary owner shot attempted armed robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police tell KFOR one person was injured in an armed robbery at a local dispensary Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Gaia’s Favor dispensary near NW 23rd and Villa around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the a man came into the store armed with knives and the dispensary owner shot him after he brandished the weapons.

The man was transported to OU Medical Center, and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.