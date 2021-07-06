Police: Oklahoma City dispensary owner shot attempted armed robbery suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma City Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police tell KFOR one person was injured in an armed robbery at a local dispensary Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Gaia’s Favor dispensary near NW 23rd and Villa around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the a man came into the store armed with knives and the dispensary owner shot him after he brandished the weapons.

The man was transported to OU Medical Center, and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report