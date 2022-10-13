SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Fox Avenue in Spencer. When officials arrived, they found the victim of an apparent stabbing.

The victim has been taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The suspect has been taken in for questioning. Officers believe the stabbing was a result of some sort of dispute between neighbors.

The investigation is still ongoing. OCSO says they will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.