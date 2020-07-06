Police: One injured, two arrested after shooting in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured over the weekend.

On Sunday, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General at Highland and Bryan in reference to a shots fired call.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several people met at the Dollar General parking lot to recover a reported stolen motorcycle. An argument ensued and shots were fired.

At the time of the incident, Shawnee police had no indication that anyone had been shot. However, it was later determined that one of the males had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

James Tomlin was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and Dwayne Claytor was arrested on felony warrants.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

