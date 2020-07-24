Police: One killed in N.E. Oklahoma City hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in northeast Oklahoma City left one person dead.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, a passerby flagged down an officer near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King saying there was a possible hit-and-run nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female deceased in the roadway. She has not yet been identified.

Authorities are working to determine what the suspect vehicle looks like.

The incident remains under investigation.

