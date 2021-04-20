Police: One man critically injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man critically injured.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near Hefner and Western Ave.

Investigators say a bystander called 911 as they were driving through the parking lot of The Cottages and saw the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found one man with life threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, officials say they do not have any information on a potential suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report