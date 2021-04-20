Police: One man critically injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man critically injured.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near Hefner and Western Ave.

Investigators say a bystander called 911 as they were driving through the parking lot of The Cottages and saw the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found one man with life threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, officials say they do not have any information on a potential suspect.