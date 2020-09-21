Police: One man dead, one woman injured in Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
Around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home near E. 24th and Lindsey.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.
So far, officials have not released what led up to the shooting but say they are not searching for a suspect.
LATEST STORIES:
- Caught on camera: Large bull elk bugling amid herd of cows in Colorado
- Watch: Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’
- SWOSUpalooza rescheduled amid coronavirus pandemic
- Mickey: A most unlikely comeback
- Tulsa deputies searching for suspect who stole valuable car from restoration shop