Police: One man dead, one woman injured in Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home near E. 24th and Lindsey.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

So far, officials have not released what led up to the shooting but say they are not searching for a suspect.

