Police: One person arrested after double stabbing in El Reno leaves one dead

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a double stabbing in El Reno left one person injured and another dead, police say.

On July 18, just before midnight, police were dispatched to a hospital in reference to two people being stabbed.

The first victim was identified as Miguel Jones, 20, of El Reno. Jones died from his wounds and was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The second victim was transported to another hospital for treatment.

Officers located the crime scene in the 500 block of S. Frances Ave. and found a person of interest nearby.

Authorities identified the person of interest as Christopher Gene Nelson, 22, of El Reno.

Nelson was arrested on a complaint of murder in the first degree and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

