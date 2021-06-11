Police: One person killed in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s southeast side on Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 44th and Sunnyview.

Investigators say two people were leaving the Sunnyview Apartments when someone fired a shot at them.

Officials told KFOR that the bullet hit one of the men, killing him.

At this point, police say they are still working to gather additional information about potential suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made.

