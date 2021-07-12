Police: One person shot in leg in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was shot and another was hit by a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the area near N.E. 23rd and Coltrane.

When police arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find a victim.

However, they soon learned that the victim was shot in the leg and went home before calling for help.

Officers also responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the area where a person was hit by a truck.

Authorities could not confirm if the two incidents are connected.