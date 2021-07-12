Police: One person shot in leg in northeast Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was shot and another was hit by a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the area near N.E. 23rd and Coltrane.

When police arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find a victim.

However, they soon learned that the victim was shot in the leg and went home before calling for help.

Officers also responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the area where a person was hit by a truck.

Authorities could not confirm if the two incidents are connected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report