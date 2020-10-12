Police: OSU student found shot to death

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A student at Oklahoma State University has been found dead following a reported shooting.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews received a call about a body inside a home in Stillwater.

Stillwater police confirm that a 20-year-old student was found dead of a gunshot wound.

So far, no other details about the victim or the shooting have been released.

