TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a bizarre homicide in Tulsa.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a hookah lounge at Admiral and Lewis after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

As investigators searched the scene, they found more than 100 shell casings of various calibers in the parking lot.

Authorities say that led them to believe that “a large gun battle took place.”

At this point, officials believe the shooting started in the parking lot and traveled west down 1st St.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.