OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City was evacuated Saturday afternoon after patrons believed they heard gunshots, but police later learned that the pops did not come from a gun.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that the mall was evacuated and that the incident was initially investigated as an active shooter situation.

However, as police further investigated, they learned that the loud booming sounds were not gunshots, but rather the sound of confetti canons being fired during a celebration at a hair salon inside the mall, the official said.

The commotion caused panic among patrons, with several scrambling for safety and shelter.

A woman passed out and another woman fell and injured her knee, according to the official.

The official confirmed that there were no actual gunshots.

The mall has been reopened to patrons.