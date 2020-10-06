Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has died after being hit by a car in Edmond.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near 33rd and Bryant in Edmond.

When officials arrived on the scene, they soon realized the victim did not survive the crash.

Authorities tell KFOR the accident occurred in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Edmond.

So far, no other details are being released.

