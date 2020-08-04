Police: Person injured in initial Bricktown shooting, not shot by officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are releasing more information after an officer opened fire on a suspect in Bricktown this past weekend.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of gunshots being heard in the 400 block of Kings of Leon Lane in Bricktown.

As officers arrived on the scene, they could still hear the gun fire.

Authorities say a dark colored SUV was seen leaving the area, and Officer Christopher Weaver attempted to stop it. Ultimately, Weaver opened fire on the SUV.

The vehicle fled the scene and led officers on a short chase before they lost sight of the SUV.

A short time later, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital.

Initially, police believed the person had been injured when Weaver shot at the SUV.

However, authorities now say they believe the person was injured during the original shooting and not during the officer-involved shooting.

Officer Weaver has been placed on administrative leave.

