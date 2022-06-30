OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred.

Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody. The official described the suspect as an elderly man, possibly in his 90s.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.