Police: Pregnant woman shoots intruder in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side Friday morning.

Officials say it started as a possible burglary at the Tuscany Village apartments near Knightlake and Lyrewood before 9 a.m.

Police tell KFOR a man went into a woman’s home, but she was armed and shot him in the shoulder.

The suspect was able to wrestle the gun away, then took off to the nearby Putnam Green Apartments.

Police found him still there, sitting on the corner when they arrived. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Family members of woman tell us she heard a knock at the door, but the victim didn’t know who it was so she didn’t answer. Around 20 minutes later her dog was barking, so she went to let it outside and that’s when the suspect forced his way in.

The victim was also transported to the hospital. We’re told she was pregnant, and the suspect kneed her in the stomach during the altercation.

No other details have been released at this time.

