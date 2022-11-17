OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to the Country Club Apartments, located near S.W. 55th and Agnew, regarding a shooting.

Investigators say multiple suspects tried to break into the apartment of a pregnant woman, who was inside the apartment at the time.

The victim, who is six months pregnant, ran to the bathroom and locked herself inside as the suspects got into the apartment.

Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times before the suspects left the apartment.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.