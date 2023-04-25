NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Thousands of people are expected to head to Norman this weekend for various events, so the Norman Police Department is warning drivers about road closures.

Organizers say residents and visitors will be attending the Norman Music Festival from April 27 through April 29.

There will be 258 performances throughout the free event.

Also, visitors will likely be heading to ‘Fill the Stadium’ on the University of Oklahoma campus on April 29.

Norman traffic map

Officials say traffic delays are likely, and drivers are encouraged to plan their route and allow for extra time.

ROAD CLOSURES

James Garner Avenue will be closed between Main and Eufaula Street starting Wednesday, April 26 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 for the Lions Club Carnival.

Crawford Avenue will be closed between Gray and Main Street starting Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. through the early morning hours on Sunday, April 30.

Main Street between Porter and Santa Fe Avenue will be closed to all traffic starting Friday, April 28 at Noon through the early morning hours on Sunday, April 30.

Jones Avenue, Peters Avenue, and Crawford Avenue between Gray and Comanche Street will be closed starting Friday, April 28 and will remain closed through Sunday, April 30. On-street parking in the area will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Roads directly surrounding the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will also be closed to all traffic starting the afternoon of Saturday, April 29 through the conclusion of the Fill the Stadium event. These roads include: Jenkins Avenue between Brooks and Lindsey Street, Lindsey from Elm to Jenkins Avenue, and Asp Avenue north of Lindsey Street adjacent to the stadium.

PARKING

The City of Norman public parking lot on Gray Street, between Peters and Crawford Avenue, will close at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Forty parking spaces will be reserved for annual parking permit holders until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Visitors to the area are encouraged to park safety and avoid common parking violations which may result in your vehicle being impounded. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of disabled parking; and illegally parking on private property.

If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed away.