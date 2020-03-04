Police: Pursuit ends in Tuttle man’s arrest

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police have identified a man accused of leading several metro law enforcement officers on a chase after he would not pull over for a traffic stop.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, an officer attempted to stop a black Honda Civic for a traffic violation near S.E. 29th and Eastern in Oklahoma City.

The driver refused to stop and started a pursuit by heading southbound on Eastern.

When the driver turned westbound onto I-240, he started throwing narcotics out of the vehicle.

An officer deployed stop sticks near S.W. 134th and I-44, but was unable to remove them from the roadway after the driver struck them. That’s when two other patrol units hit the stop sticks.

One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Tuttle.

The pursuit kept going with the driver exiting onto the I-44 Frontage Road in Newcastle and then turning westbound onto Highway 37.

Air-1 and Newcastle police arrived, but when the driver went into Tuttle, Tuttle police took over the pursuit.

The driver came to a stop near Highway 37 and S.E. 4th St. in Tuttle and exited the vehicle armed with a knife.

After a brief standoff, police tased the driver, identified by police as 38-year-old David Grizzle, and took him into custody.

David Grizzle is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Jail.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints.

