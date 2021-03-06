Police pursuit in Oklahoma City ends with suspect crashing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police pursuit late Friday night ended with a crash and a suspect under arrest.

The chase started around 11:30 p.m. and ended near Southeast 59th and Bryant.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials say the situation started as a routine traffic stop but turned into a chase that spanned three miles.

The suspect’s tires became shredded and he crashed into a power pole.

Children were inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect sustained minor injuries. No details were provided on why he ran or whose custody the children were placed in following his arrest.