OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police pursuit involving a stolen fire truck has come to an end.

According to officials, a female suspect led authorities on a chase after allegedly stealing a Choctaw Fire Department fire truck on Friday.

According to OCSO, while Choctaw Fire were cleaning their garage, they pulled out their firetrucks and left them running with the keys in the ignition. The suspect, identified as Nicole Dunford, got into one of the trucks and drove off.

Oklahoma County Deputies caught up with Dunford and she was taken into custody.